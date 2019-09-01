NEW YORK — Madison Keys had no answer Sunday for the serve of Elina Svitolina.
Svitolina won 92 percent of her first serve points to beat the Rock Island native 7-5, 6-4 and advance to the U.S. Open quarterfinals.
Keys never threatened the fifth-seeded Ukranian on serve as Svitolina did not face a single break point in the 75-minute match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Svitolina is the first Ukranian woman to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals since Kateryna Bondarenko in 2009. She will face Johanna Konta, who upset third-seeded Karolina Pliskova earlier in the day.
Keys, who was seeded 10th, had defeated Svitolina in their first two meetings, including during her run to the 2017 finals of the U.S. Open, but Svitolina beat Keys in the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year and has leveled their head-to-head at 2-2.
Keys had 32 winners to Svitolina's 10 but also had 39 unforced errors to Svitolina's 13.
Both players were on serve through the first five games of the match, helped by five aces from Keys. However, a group of errors from Keys gave Svitolina two break points. Keys served out of both, but hit a backhand into the net to give the Ukranian a third chance, and Keys netted a forehand to give Svitolina the break.
Following that match, defending men's champion Novak Djokovic retired in the third set of his match against 23rd-seeded and 2016 U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka.
Wawrinka had won the first two sets 6-4, 7-5 and broke Djokovic's serve to go up 2-1 in the third set when Djokovic retired, following a double fault on break point.
Though the reason for the stoppage wasn't revealed, Djokovic had been dealing with shoulder issues throughout the tournament, and had received attention from a trainer prior to the final game.
"It's never the way you want to finish the match," said Wawrinka in a post-match interview on ESPN. "I was quite confident with the level I was going to bring tonight but against the No. 1 player, you never know."
Wawrinka will face fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who beat Dominik Koepfer 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Earlier in the day, Serena Williams was in pain — "acceptable" pain, her coach called it — after rolling her right ankle during the second set of a U.S. Open victory.
That was the bad news.
The good news for Williams as she pursues a seventh championship at Flushing Meadows and 24th Grand Slam singles title overall is that, while she reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 22 seed Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4 despite the ankle issue, No. 2 Ash Barty and No. 3 Karolina Pliskova both exited her side of the bracket Sunday.
Not that Williams seemed to care all that much about being one of only three of the top 12 seeded women who will still be around Monday.
"I can't afford to look at it that way. Every single match I have played, people come and they play their best. The women that I play are not generally playing at this level against other players in the locker room, so for me, I have to be the greatest, whether it's against the second seed, the No. 1 seed, or the No. 80th player in the world," said Williams, who faces No. 18 Wang Qiang next. "I have to show up or else I'm going to go home."
Williams, who turns 38 this month, appeared to be cruising along to a straightforward victory when she took an awkward step while up at the net for a volley. She tumbled to the ground and sat there, cross-legged, right in the middle of Arthur Ashe Stadium for a few moments.
Williams has dealt with various health issues all season, including one that ended her stay at the Australian Open.
Wang, who never had played in the fourth round at a major until Sunday, advanced by surprising French Open champion Barty 6-2, 6-4.
Earlier Sunday, Roger Federer kept up his recent surge, dominating No. 15 seed David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in just 79 minutes. That's one fewer minute than it took him to put together a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 win against Dan Evans in the previous round.
"I mean, look, sometimes these scores just happen. You catch a good day, the opponent doesn't, then things happen very quickly," said Federer, who lost in the fourth round a year ago in New York but also earned five of his 20 major championships at this hard-court tournament. "Maybe he struggled a bit early on. But I found my groove after a while and was able to roll, really. Never looked back."
Goffin's perspective?
"You don't know why you're missing everything, easy balls," Goffin said. "All of a sudden, he's playing well."
Federer next takes on Grigor Dimitrov, a two-time major semifinalist who is unseeded at Flushing Meadows.
Currently coached by Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek, Dimitrov eliminated Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first U.S. Open quarterfinal.
Federer is 7-0 against Dimitrov.
"Given the history of me and Roger, how we've played the past years," Dimitrov said, "nothing (favors) me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.