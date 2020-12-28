U.S. should distribute all vaccines now

This is especially true because we know that the first vaccine dose provides significant immunity. Moderna reported the vaccine was 80.2% effective after the first dose, and experts believe the Pfizer vaccine has a similarly high efficacy rate. So why are we immunizing fewer than half the Americans we could be during the worst period of the pandemic? Today almost 52,000 nursing home residents a week are getting covid-19, and about 21% of them die. Getting vaccines to nursing homes a month earlier could save more than 40,000 lives alone.

Defenders of saving doses say we don't know how long immunity lasts from the first dose, so we need to make sure we have second doses available. But there will be 50 million more doses coming in January that can be used for that second dose, and 60 million in February. Moreover, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model suggests that by the end of January the pandemic will begin rapidly declining. We need to provide as much immunity to as many people as possible now.