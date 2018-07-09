For the first time at the JDC, the shuttles are not your only option for getting to TPC Deere Run and heading home. The JDC has partnered with Uber to provide golf fans quicker connections either back to the parking lot or another destination.
Uber drivers will be staged near the front entrance of Deere Run to meet up with riders. Other drivers will be nearby waiting to be hailed from an area near the hospitality parking lot off Friendship Farm Road.
