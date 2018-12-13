CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has had enough hotel omelets to last him for a while.
The Illinois men's basketball head coach has left his suitcases packed and spent more than his fair share of time traveling between time zones during a frantic stretch of eight games in 20 days that was capped off in last Saturday's win against UNLV at the State Farm Center — just the second home game during that stretch.
The Illini traveled to Maui to play three games in three days that was followed a quick stint at home against Mississippi Valley State before a trip to South Bend, Ind. against Notre Dame. Illinois jettisoned off to Lincoln, Neb. to play the Cornhuskers after that, which proceeded a game at the United Center in Chicago against Ohio State.
The Illini (3-7) play three games in three weeks beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday against East Tennessee State. On Dec. 22, Illinois plays Missouri in the annual Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis before putting a bow on non-conference play Dec. 29 against Florida Atlantic.
Finally there's some rest, and now comes Underwood's dream: Practice.
"With every practice we grow," freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili said prior to the UNLV win. "We haven’t won, yet, the games, but we still made improvements and now we have practices coming up, we can grow more and make that hump."
Underwood has said time and time again that young teams get more from practicing situations, and physically going through the motions — getting repetition. There's no shortage of youth on the Illini. Freshmen Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili are both fixtures in the starting lineup and Alan Griffin and Samba Kane are the benefactors of increased minutes recently.
There's plenty for Underwood to work on, from late-game situations to sideline out-of-bounds plays to full-court plays. Part of the practices will be the matter of cleaning things up on the court, and part of it will be to implement new plays to the playbook.
"We've been in a lot of game preparation," Underwood said. "We try to sprinkle in one thing a day, now we can really start to add some things to spread. We are getting a little blah, so we can add variety. I'm just excited we can get back to the basic fundamentals and actually practice and really work on cleaning block outs up and some of those things."
Sophomore guard Trent Frazier has been down this road before. He knows how much practice matters to the Illini. There's going to be a lot added to the playbook in the coming weeks before Big Ten play resumes in full force.
“It will be very important," Frazier said. "This is where we get a lot of things in, a lot of offense in and keep getting better and becoming closer as a team and staying together."
Not only has Illinois played a lot of games in relatively few days, it's been a tough road that includes games against Gonzaga, Nebraska and Ohio State. According to kenpom.com, the Illini have the eighth highest strength of schedule rating in the country.
Underwood will take the opportunity to boast about the State Farm Center at every twist and turn, and Saturday was the first of three of the next four games at home, with the only exception being the Braggin' Rights game which is played at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
“It’s been a long road, it’s been a lot of travel, great opponents, but it’s great to be back here," Underwood said.
