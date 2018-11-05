CEDAR FALLS — Good feelings remained strong Monday for the Northern Iowa football team following its 26-16 win over No. 13 Illinois State.
The Panthers jumped back into the FCS Stats Poll at No. 22, and had an extra bounce in their step as they began preparations for a road trip to Youngstown State.
But in order to stay feeling good and remain on a trajectory for a potential FCS playoff bid, UNI knows it must channel the energy it created with the huge home win and carry it over into its final two games.
"We just have to be consistent in our prep, consistent in our day to day approach," head coach Mark Farley said Monday.
"I think the energy is high because it is in our control and if we win out we are likely safe for the playoffs," added kicker Austin Errthum. "The committee will decide on that, but as long as we keep reaching up to our standards, I think we will be alright."
The Panthers know they cannot afford another slip up or it could cost them a shot at the playoffs.
UNI's final two opponents are a combined 7-11, but the Panthers know they can't sleep on the Penguins, who were ranked in the preseason, or Missouri State, which comes to Cedar Falls on Nov. 17.
"After watching film last Saturday it felt good, it was a must win for us. Each game here on out is a must win, we have that kind of mentality," quarterback Eli Dunne said. "We have to win this game if we want to keep playing. I know we have a lot of seniors on this team, including myself and it is really important to us we play well each and every week so we keep our chances of keeping playing, keep going."
Youngstown State has been a much better team at home (3-2) than it has been on the road (0-4), but is coming off arguably one of its better games a 17-7 loss at No. 1 North Dakota State where the game was tied 7-all heading into the fourth quarter.
Farley said that had to be a confidence builder for a team that can look to play spoiler.
"Standings and rankings really aren't relevant when you play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference," Farley said. "They are a very good football team. Youngstown is a tough place to play and they are a confident football team at home."
If there is something that UNI may have an advantage with over the next two weeks is Farley's teams have been historically good in the month of November.
Counting the victory over Illinois State, Farley is 54-9 in the month of November in his 18 seasons, and the Panthers have went undefeated in November 10 times (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017) in that same time span.
