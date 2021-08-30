UNI moving closer to naming starting QB

“You’re like a kid in a candy store. Something was taken from you and it makes it more valuable when it’s not always there. It obviously makes it more enjoyable to be back playing in the fall.”

UNI’s 2020 fall season was postponed until the spring of 2021 because of COVID issues. The Panthers finished 3-4 earlier in this calendar year while playing an abbreviated schedule.

When Northern Iowa takes the field Saturday, it will only have been 147 days since it last played in a game.

The Panthers are eager to play in front of a crowd in excess of 50,000 fans this weekend in Ames. UNI lost at Iowa State 29-26 in triple-overtime in 2019.

A large number of players from both teams are back from that game.

“We just need to go in there and enjoy it,” Farley said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an environment like this. It’s going to be fun. We just have to focus on the task at hand and not get caught up in everything. We just have to embrace it and play our game.”

Farley also said Monday that standout linebacker Bryce Flater and top tight end Jayden Scott are expected to play this week.

Scott is listed No. 1 at his position on the depth chart and Flater No. 2.