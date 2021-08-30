UNI moving closer to naming starting QB

CEDAR FALLS — The much-anticipated Northern Iowa quarterback battle has been narrowed to two.
Will McElvain and Theo Day.
UNI football coach Mark Farley hopes to narrow it to one and make his final decision following Monday afternoon’s practice.
Farley met with the media Monday as game week has kicked off for Saturday’s season opener at No. 7 Iowa State. Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium.
McElvain, a two-year starter, appears to have the inside track over Day, a transfer from Michigan State, following preseason camp.
“The purpose was to create competition within the quarterback position,” Farley said. “To me, it really paid dividends with how Will stepped his game up. Will has really elevated his game.
“Theo needed to knock the rust off and get a lot of repetitions. He’s done that and it has paid dividends for him.”
For Northern Iowa, ranked No. 21 in the FCS, it will be the first time in nearly two years it has played a game in the fall.
“It’s great, finally having a fall game,” Farley said. “It’s exciting to be playing in a big-time college environment and atmosphere again. It’s awesome to have an opportunity to play in a setting like that.
“You’re like a kid in a candy store. Something was taken from you and it makes it more valuable when it’s not always there. It obviously makes it more enjoyable to be back playing in the fall.”
UNI’s 2020 fall season was postponed until the spring of 2021 because of COVID issues. The Panthers finished 3-4 earlier in this calendar year while playing an abbreviated schedule.
When Northern Iowa takes the field Saturday, it will only have been 147 days since it last played in a game.
The Panthers are eager to play in front of a crowd in excess of 50,000 fans this weekend in Ames. UNI lost at Iowa State 29-26 in triple-overtime in 2019.
A large number of players from both teams are back from that game.
“We just need to go in there and enjoy it,” Farley said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an environment like this. It’s going to be fun. We just have to focus on the task at hand and not get caught up in everything. We just have to embrace it and play our game.”
Farley also said Monday that standout linebacker Bryce Flater and top tight end Jayden Scott are expected to play this week.
Scott is listed No. 1 at his position on the depth chart and Flater No. 2.
Flater, from Grundy Center, led the team with 143 total tackles in 2019 before missing most of the spring season with an injury.
Flater and his defensive teammates will face a strong challenge Saturday. The Cyclones have received their share of preseason hype, and deservedly so, after earning nine victories and winning their bowl game last season.
“They are the same players, but they are better,” Farley said of Iowa State. “They’re more experienced and they’ve had a lot of success.
“Their defense is excellent. They’re offense is obviously very good, but they’re very good on defense as well.”
ISU running back Breece Hall is a preseason All-American and a top contender to win the Heisman Trophy.
Hall led the nation in rushing with 1,572 yards and had the second most touchdowns with 21.
“Hall reminds me of (former UNI standout) David Johnson,” Farley said. “He’s obviously a great running back – he’s exceptional. He’s a big, strong tailback. He has breakaway speed. He has a great stop and go move. He has the gear to go the distance.”
Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy also is highly regarded.
“Purdy has a ton of experience and he’s a great leader for them,” Farley said. “He’s an excellent player – he’s very talented.”
Farley is impressed with the job that Coach Matt Campbell has done in transforming Iowa State into a highly successful program.
"There is a reason their program is good," Farley said. "Matt Campbell has built that culture and built the confidence in that team. Matt is a very humble person as well.
"I know these games are important to him as well. He came up through the ranks in Division III and has earned everything. Matt's done a heck of a job at Iowa State."