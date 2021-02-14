UNI Panthers bounce back

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Northern Iowa University men's basketball team bounced back on Sunday, defeating Valparaiso 74-60 and salvaging a weekend split in the Missouri Valley Conference set.

UNI and Valparaiso traded leads in the first half in a tight opening 20 minutes. Trae Berhow downed a 3 with 7:49 remaining in the half to give the Panthers a five-point lead at 27-22. Berhow hit from deep again with 4:30 remaining to put the Panthers ahead 33-24. Following a Nate Heise fast break and layup in the final second, the Panthers took a 39-33 lead into halftime.

The Panthers pushed their lead to 10 early in the second half and moved ahead by 18 at 61-43 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game. A late 9-0 run by Valparaiso cut the Panther lead to eight with under 4 minutes remaining, but the Panthers held on to rebound from Saturday's 70-57 setback.

Four Panthers scored in double digits with Noah Carter and Berhow leading the scoring effort with 17 points apiece. Heise added 15 and Austin Phyfe 12.

UNI shot 52.8% (28-53) from the field and 47.1% (8-17) from beyond the arc. The Panthers hauled in 30 rebounds, led by Carter's nine.

Ben Krikke led Valpo with 12 points and five rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0