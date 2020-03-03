UNI's Green named Valley MVP

CEDAR FALLS — Gym Rats was a fitting name for the Cedar Rapids-based traveling basketball team AJ Green joined in elementary school.
University of Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson knows more times than not whenever he hears the shooting gun running or a basketball bouncing inside the McLeod Center that Green is the one putting in extra time.
“You pick up on that pretty fast when AJ got here and was a part of the program,” Jacobson said. “It’s not an accident when you walk in at a random time and he’s usually the guy in there. You can’t get him out of the gym.”
The Missouri Valley Conference on Thursday named the Panthers’ guard the 2020 Larry Bird Player of Year.
Green is UNI’s sixth conference MVP, dating back to Pete Spoden in 1962. Jason Daisey (1997), Adam Koch (2010) and Seth Tuttle (2015) received the honor during UNI’s affiliation with the MVC.
“It was a goal, kind of in the back of my head,” Green said. “If we’re having the success, I can try to get that award. But the team success always comes first.”
The Panthers’ 25-5 overall record with an outright 14-4 MVC regular season crown certainly helped Green’s resume. He averaged a league-leading 21.8 points against conference opponents to go with an MVC-best 93.6 free throw percentage and 3.3 3-pointers per league game.
Green has made a significant jump from his freshman season in which he earned third team all-MVC honors and was named the league’s Freshman of the Year. Next season, Green will have an opportunity to become his program’s first repeat Player of the Year.
The first UNI sophomore to reach 1,000 career points is nearing the stretch run of perhaps the greatest individual season in program history. Green enters UNI’s Friday MVC Tournament quarterfinal with 591 points during his sophomore campaign, 54 back of Randy Blocker’s single-season record of 645. Green's free throw percentage is on pace to surpass Dale Turner’s record 87.4%, and he is eight 3-pointers back of the 96 that current Panther assistant Marc Sonnen netted in 2012-13.