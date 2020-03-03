UNI's Green named Valley MVP

CEDAR FALLS — Gym Rats was a fitting name for the Cedar Rapids-based traveling basketball team AJ Green joined in elementary school.

University of Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson knows more times than not whenever he hears the shooting gun running or a basketball bouncing inside the McLeod Center that Green is the one putting in extra time.

“You pick up on that pretty fast when AJ got here and was a part of the program,” Jacobson said. “It’s not an accident when you walk in at a random time and he’s usually the guy in there. You can’t get him out of the gym.”

The Missouri Valley Conference on Thursday named the Panthers’ guard the 2020 Larry Bird Player of Year.

Green is UNI’s sixth conference MVP, dating back to Pete Spoden in 1962. Jason Daisey (1997), Adam Koch (2010) and Seth Tuttle (2015) received the honor during UNI’s affiliation with the MVC.

“It was a goal, kind of in the back of my head,” Green said. “If we’re having the success, I can try to get that award. But the team success always comes first.”