UNI tops Valpo, hits 20-win mark

VALPARAISO, Ind. — On a night when Northern Iowa’s assists outnumbered its turnovers, coach Ben Jacobson passed on answering a question about his team reaching the 20-win milestone.

Instead, Jacobson praised the work his team displayed during Tuesday’s practice that set the tone for a first half in which UNI found separation during a 63-51 road victory inside Valparaiso’s Athletics-Recreation Center.

UNI (20-3, 9-2 Missouri Valley) has secured its first 20-win season since the 2015-16 NCAA Tournament campaign by taking care of the details necessary to find consistency from game-to-game.

“Yesterday in practice our communication was great,” Jacoboson said. “It was a real business-like atmosphere, talking through screens, talking when we needed to switch, we were sharp with our ball-handling.

“I thought the first half we looked that same way. We came in here with great intentions to take care of the ball, rebound the ball and get back and make it tough for them. At this time of year, that’s the most important thing. What we’re going to continue to talk about is what we’re doing each day.”