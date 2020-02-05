UNI tops Valpo, hits 20-win mark

VALPARAISO, Ind. — On a night when Northern Iowa’s assists outnumbered its turnovers, coach Ben Jacobson passed on answering a question about his team reaching the 20-win milestone.
Instead, Jacobson praised the work his team displayed during Tuesday’s practice that set the tone for a first half in which UNI found separation during a 63-51 road victory inside Valparaiso’s Athletics-Recreation Center.
UNI (20-3, 9-2 Missouri Valley) has secured its first 20-win season since the 2015-16 NCAA Tournament campaign by taking care of the details necessary to find consistency from game-to-game.
“Yesterday in practice our communication was great,” Jacoboson said. “It was a real business-like atmosphere, talking through screens, talking when we needed to switch, we were sharp with our ball-handling.
“I thought the first half we looked that same way. We came in here with great intentions to take care of the ball, rebound the ball and get back and make it tough for them. At this time of year, that’s the most important thing. What we’re going to continue to talk about is what we’re doing each day.”
AJ Green played through double teams and led UNI with 19 points. Panther center Austin Phyfe finished with his sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Brown chipped in 10 points on 50% shooting.
No. 19 Butler 79, No. 10 Villanova 76: Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, giving No. 19 Butler a 79-76 victory over No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series as Sean McDermott scored 21 points and Bryce Golden added a career high 18 points. The game was delayed for nearly 15 minutes in the first half when the roof of 92-year-old Hinkle Fieldhouse sprung a leak.
Providence 73, No. 21 Creighton 56: A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away from No. 21 Creighton for a 73-56 win Wednesday night.
Providence (13-10, 6-4 Big East) defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping No. 16 Butler on the road Saturday. Alpha Diallo, limited to bench duty against the Bulldogs amid a two-game slump, bounced back with 14 points and six rebounds.
Minnesota 70, Wisconsin 52: Payton Willis scored a career-high 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range to lead Minnesota's romp past rival Wisconsin 70-52 on Wednesday night.
Daniel Oturu had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Marcus Carr scored 12 points, and Gabe Kalscheur added 11 points for the Gophers (12-10, 6-6 Big Ten), who led the entire game and posted their largest margin of victory over the Badgers in 26 years.
Women's basketball
Augustana 79, Wheaton 66: For three quarters, Augustana and Wheaton played to a draw Wednesday.
Then the fourth quarter started.
The Vikings scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and led the rest of the way to defeat the Thunder on Wednesday.
Mia Lambert scored a game-high 22 points and Rock Island grad Lauren Hall and Alexis Jones each posted double-doubles for Augustana (11-10, 6-6). Jones tallied 15 points and 14 boards and Hall posted 13 and 11.
Bettendorf grad Macy Beinborn added 10 for the Vikings.
Kirsten Madsen and Hannah Williams led Wheaton (15-6, 8-4) with 13 points.
Iowa State 74, Oklahoma State 63: The Cyclones jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and held on for the home win over Oklahoma State Wednesday.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 23 points and Kristin Scott and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw each chipped in 18.
The win moves Iowa State to 13-8 evens its conference record at 5-5.
Vivian Gray led Oklahoma State (3-7, 12-10) with 22 points.