UNI women close regular season with win

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Northern Iowa women came out of the gates quickly in both halves Saturday as the Panthers completed a weekend sweep of Southern Illinois with a 64-41 win.

With the win, Northern Iowa (14-11, 11-7) wrapped up the fourth seed in next weekend's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The Panthers will face Bradley in a 2 p.m. showdown on Friday.

Megan Maahs went 6 of 7 from the field to lead the Panthers with 14 points Saturday, and Emerson Green chipped in 13, including a personal 7-0 first-quarter run that put Northern Iowa ahead to stay.

Kayba Laube added 12 points off the bench for UNI.

Green's run propelled the Panthers to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter. UNI's offense stalled a bit in the second, totaling just nine points, but Northern Iowa outscored the Salukis 22-8 in the third quarter to put the game away.

Makenzie Silvey scored 10 points to lead the Salukis (8-15, 5-13).

