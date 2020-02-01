Panthers hold off Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville couldn’t make a shot in the first half, and couldn’t miss in the second.

Northern Iowa’s offense was steady enough to avoid an upset bid from a Purple Aces’ team winless in Missouri Valley Conference play, 80-68, Saturday at the Ford Center.

UNI (19-3, 8-2 MVC) attempted a season-low 10 3-pointers and did much of its work off drives and in the low post in a game in which it out-shot Evansville 50% to 48.1% and scored 10 more points at the free throw line.

Starting center Austin Phyfe played through foul trouble to lead UNI with a game-high 16 points in 18 minutes. Phyfe’s 7-foot-tall backup Justin Dahl added eight points and five rebounds in 13 minutes.

“They showed early on that part of their defensive game plan was going to be to stay close to the 3-point shooters, to get outside some driving lanes to take away the catch-and-shoot stuff,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “That left some spots where we got two-to-one and dropped it off at the rim for our bigs.”

Nick Petaros, Waterloo Courier

