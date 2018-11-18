CEDAR FALLS — Marcus Weymiller threw down the gauntlet.
The FCS playoff selection committee accepted the challenge and now Weymiller, and his Northern Iowa teammates must prove its worth.
The Panthers learned Sunday morning that they had earned their 20th FCS playoff berth, 10th under head coach Mark Farley, as UNI will host Lamar University next Saturday at 4 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome.
The winner advances to play at sixth-seeded UC-Davis of the Big Sky Conference.
"Pleased to be in," Farley said. "Heck of a deal for our football team and a heck of a deal for our seniors."
Saturday night, after the Panthers' 37-0 win over Missouri State which improved UNI to 6-5 overall, Weymiller delivered this statement when asked whether the Panthers deserved to be in: "We are not going to disappoint.
"I might have come off strong," Weymiller said, noting that he saw journalists scribbling down that quote after he said it. "I mean, I guess that is the mentality we have here at UNI. We are just happy to be in, happy to be playing in the Dome."
Heading into the FCS Selection show, many thought UNI might be a bubble team, but after the entire 24-team field was announced, the committee shared that the Panthers were not one of the last three to get in. Lamar, Incarnate Word and East Tennessee State were.
"When I saw Incarnate Word on the board, I thought that was our spot," Farley said. "Here is where I got stressed, knowing the system and how it works and what has happened to us over the years is regionalization, geography.
"When I saw South Dakota State and North Dakota State and they were up in the top eight, looking at brackets going to NDSU, going to SDSU, knowing geography that should be us just by how that committee works. When we didn't pop up in one of those four lines going to those places, that really created a lot of stress."
Farley pointed to UNI's No. 1 strength of schedule, and victories over fifth-seeded South Dakota State, as well as a win over playoff worthy Indiana State (33-0) as being enough to get them in. The Sycamores, who went 7-4 one season after being 0-11, were left out of the field.
MVFC regular-season champion defending national champion North Dakota State earned the No. 1 seed and South Dakota State was tabbed as the fifth seed.
There was plenty of stress and anxiety for the players, too.
"Obviously stressful not knowing if we were going to be in or not," senior kicker Austin Errthum said. "Things played out our way. We did what we needed to do from a game stand point."
Unlike Lamar, whose players had a wild celebration inside their team meeting room after the game was announced, a lot of Panthers, in small groups, said the celebrations were more reserved.
"It was more just relief," Weymiller said. "When you come to UNI you want to make the playoffs. As a senior you feel like it is your duty to lead the team into the playoffs. To know our team year is going up on the playoff wall means a lot."
This is Lamar's first post-season FCS playoff berth, but it is not the first time the Panthers and Cardinals have played each other in the postseason. Iowa State Teachers College beat Lamar Tech, 19-17, in the 1964 Pecan Bowl in Abilene, Texas.
As for Lamar itself, the Cardinals closed their regular season with a 21-17 win at No. 22 McNeese State, their sixth consecutive win.
Picked to finish 10th in the 11-team Southland Conference, Lamar started its incredible streak by blocking a kick and returning it for a touchdown as time expired to beat fellow playoff qualifier Incarnate Word, 27-21.
"I'm just so excited for our players," Cardinal head coach Mike Schultz said in a release. "They have worked their tails off to get in this position. I'm excited for them and the staff. After the 1-4 start, we still felt like we had the ability to make a run but we had to have something fall our way. Even in our conference losses we were drawing confidence and then a few things went our way against Incarnate Word and it just continued.''
