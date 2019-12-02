"Turnovers are a huge part of the game and momentum shifts ... that is what happened in that last game," safety Christian Jegen said. "They got a lot of moment from those turnovers and we weren't able to create any."

INJURY UPDATE: Farley said he does not foresee all-American tight end Briley Moore playing this week.

"I has to ask the date because it is more the timeline than it is the individual," Farley said. "You walk out there now and he is ready to play. It is more a time line on him before he is cleared to play. So that is what I'm waiting on to figure out if that time line will be moved up.

"Physically, he is ready to play today. He is in shape. He is ready to go. He is fit. It is an injury ... its a shoulder so it doesn't appear. If I could dress him and play him, I will play him. Time line has restricted me from playing.

"I'm not trying to hide anything. It would have to be something that came out of the blue right now."

Farley said wide receiver Isaiah Weston, linebacker Chris Kolarevic and running back Tyler Hoosman are all questionable for Saturday's game.