UNI's Green undergoes surgery again

CEDAR FALLS — A little more than seven weeks after having surgery on his left hip, Northern Iowa star AJ Green is scheduled to have surgery on his right hip Tuesday with the same specialist in Colorado.
UNI head coach Ben Jacobson confirmed the news Monday during his weekly media availability.
“The rehab on the left hip went very well,” Jacobson said. “When he went out for a follow-up, the doctor told them he felt great about how it was coming along.”
Jacobson said Green and his family told him Tuesday’s surgery is similar, but not exactly the same as the one performed on his left hip.
The 6-foot-4 Green, who is the reigning Larry Bird Missouri Valley Conference player of the year, initially felt pain in UNI’s game with St. Mary’s on Nov. 26 in the Panthers’ season-opening Crossover Classic at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Green scored 24 points in 37 minutes the following day against Utah State, but the pain continued to bother the junior. Upon returning from Sioux Falls, Green underwent an MRI and was evaluated in both Cedar Falls and Iowa City by specialists before having the procedure performed on the hip the week of Dec. 14 in Colorado.
Green, who took part in the NBA draft evaluation process last summer, was seen recently at UNI games walking without crutches.
Jacobson said the anticipated recovery for Green, who with 1,187 points is on pace to surpass Jason Reese (2,033 points) as UNI’s all-time leading scorer, is six months. Under that time frame, Green could return to on-court activities in mid-to-late August.
“The family told me the doctor feels great with how everything looks and he was very confident of a full recovery,” Jacobson said. “We are looking at mid-August give or take for live action.”
-- Jim Nelson, Waterloo Courier
Florida State 81, Virginia 60: M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
RaiQuan Gray had 15 points for the Seminoles (12-3, 8-2), and Walker made five of Florida State’s season-high 13 3-pointers — on 24 attempts.
Gray scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. Florida State has won 24 consecutive ACC home games dating to a victory over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019.
Trey Murphy III had 13 points and Kihei Clark added 12 in the second half for Virginia (15-4, 11-2), which had won four in a row.
BC coach fired: Boston College, which struggled to fill out a lineup as COVID-19 protocols chipped away at the roster, lost coach Jim Christian on Monday when he was fired with three weeks remaining in his seventh season.
The Eagles are 3-13 with just one win in 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games. Athletic director Pat Kraft said assistant Scott Spinelli will coach the team the rest of the season.
Christian went 78-132 (26-94 ACC) in seven years at BC, struggling to recruit top talent and supplementing his roster with graduate transfers who showed promise. But he couldn’t elevate the school from the also-rans of the ACC, and the Big East before it.
Top two unchanged: Top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor remained atop Monday's latest Associated Press Top 25, where they have been for all 13 polls this season. And after Illinois rose one spot to No. 5, that put the top of the AP poll in sync with the initial rankings of the top 16 seeds released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee.
Among teams that didn't lose last week, AP voters were a bit higher on No. 7 Virginia (seeded ninth), No. 9 Oklahoma (12th), No. 11 Iowa (13th) and No. 12 Texas (15th) following wins that came later Saturday.
UConn now No. 1: UConn is back in a familiar spot: at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.
For the ninth consecutive season, the Huskies have reached the pinnacle of the women's AP Top 25, receiving 26 first-place votes from a 30-member national media panel Monday.