United Education Foundation awards over $6,200 in teacher mini-grants

The United Education Foundation (UEF) Board of Directors recently announced the 2020 recipients of the Foundation’s annual Mini-Grant Awards. The Mini-Grant program is designed to give teachers supplemental funding for specific classroom projects that enrich their students’ classroom experiences.

This year, the UEF Board awarded 26 mini-grants totaling $6,294 to teachers from Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Colona, East Moline, Silvis, and United Township High School districts.

Acording to a news release, with the mini-grants, education will be enhanced in a variety of ways.

The following educators were awarded mini-grants: Patti Anders, Lindsay Guinand, Tina Joos, Jane Kettering, Holly Landry, Cassandra Smith, and Cassi VanHoutte at Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District No. 36; Nancy Benson-Peterson, Susie Bizarri, and Tiffany Dolk at Colona School District No. 190; Carol Chandler, Michael Chandler, Sarah Link, and Cami Tapscott at East Moline School District No. 37; Alice Drummond, Rebecca Holland, Kelly Polukonda, Dionne Sibley, Karri Stanley, Rachel Taylor, Mari Thomson, and Sarena Yeager at Silvis School District #34; and Kelsey Erickson, Paul Holland, Anthony Ragona, and Emilie Rio-Wawrzynski at United Township High School District No. 30.

UEF Board President Susan Koska expressed appreciation for the community’s support for the program.

