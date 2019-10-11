Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Van Dyke Field
Last week: UT hung close but was dealt a 41-33 loss by Alleman last Saturday. Galesburg couldn't solve Moline in a 34-13 defeat.
Last meeting: Galesburg 48, UT 7 (2018)
Twitter: @dlansman_DA
Overview: Both teams have been eliminated from playoff consideration, but one squad will earn its first conference win of the season. UT quarterback Daslah Geadeyan threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns in last week's loss to Alleman. He has passed for almost 700 yards this season. Trevell Carpenter is UT's top receiver with 13 grabs for 329 yards. Galesburg has dropped its four league games by 7, 6, 3 and 21 points, respectively. Grant Aten started at quarterback last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.