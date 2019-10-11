Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Van Dyke Field

Last week: UT hung close but was dealt a 41-33 loss by Alleman last Saturday. Galesburg couldn't solve Moline in a 34-13 defeat. 

Last meeting: Galesburg 48, UT 7 (2018)

Twitter: @dlansman_DA

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetut

Overview: Both teams have been eliminated from playoff consideration, but one squad will earn its first conference win of the season. UT quarterback Daslah Geadeyan threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns in last week's loss to Alleman. He has passed for almost 700 yards this season. Trevell Carpenter is UT's top receiver with 13 grabs for 329 yards. Galesburg has dropped its four league games by 7, 6, 3 and 21 points, respectively. Grant Aten started at quarterback last week.

