Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Bob Reade Field

Last week: United Township was stifled 49-13 by Sterling. Geneseo suffered a 42-6 loss to Moline.

Last meeting: Geneseo 24, United Township 8 (2005)

Overview: Neither team has won in the last five games. Geneseo started 3-0 and has lost five straight; United Township started 1-1 and has lost its next six. Geneseo has no rusher with more than 373 yards this season and has passed for only 412 yards. UT running back Cayne Smith leads the team with 497 rushing yards on just 68 carries. The Panthers have scored at least two touchdowns in each contest this season under first-year coach Nick Welch. 

