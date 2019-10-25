Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last week: United Township was stifled 49-13 by Sterling. Geneseo suffered a 42-6 loss to Moline.
Last meeting: Geneseo 24, United Township 8 (2005)
Twitter: @dlansman_da
Overview: Neither team has won in the last five games. Geneseo started 3-0 and has lost five straight; United Township started 1-1 and has lost its next six. Geneseo has no rusher with more than 373 yards this season and has passed for only 412 yards. UT running back Cayne Smith leads the team with 497 rushing yards on just 68 carries. The Panthers have scored at least two touchdowns in each contest this season under first-year coach Nick Welch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.