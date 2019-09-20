Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Almquist Field

Last week: United Township lost 55-21 to Quincy. Rock Island fell late to Moline 35-28.

Last meeting: Rock Island 41, United Township 0 (2018)

Twitter: @jaydub_da

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetri

Overview: Rock Island has lost its two games by a combined eight points. It threw a pair of late interceptions and had a couple of special teams blunders in the opener to Bradley-Bourbonnais. It failed to score twice inside Moline's 15-yard line last week. Rocky has been penalized 31 times in three games. UT has scored 75 points in the last 10 quarters. The Panthers have three backs with more than 120 yards this season, led by Cayne Smith (20 carries, 140 yards). This is Rock Island's homecoming game. 

