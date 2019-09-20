Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Almquist Field
Last week: United Township lost 55-21 to Quincy. Rock Island fell late to Moline 35-28.
Last meeting: Rock Island 41, United Township 0 (2018)
Twitter: @jaydub_da
Overview: Rock Island has lost its two games by a combined eight points. It threw a pair of late interceptions and had a couple of special teams blunders in the opener to Bradley-Bourbonnais. It failed to score twice inside Moline's 15-yard line last week. Rocky has been penalized 31 times in three games. UT has scored 75 points in the last 10 quarters. The Panthers have three backs with more than 120 yards this season, led by Cayne Smith (20 carries, 140 yards). This is Rock Island's homecoming game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.