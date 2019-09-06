Basics: 7:30 p.m., East Peoria High School
Last week: UT lost at Brady Street Stadium to Davenport West, 19-14. East Peoria fell to Streator 21-14.
Last meeting: UT 14, East Peoria 12
Overview: UT drove 69 yards in the final 2 minutes for a score last year to beat East Peoria at the Soule Bowl. The Panthers rallied from a 13-0 deficit in the first half last week to snatch a one-point lead, but West scored in the final two minutes for the win. Telvin Chatman had a 41-yard touchdown run, and QB Daslah Geadeyan had a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.