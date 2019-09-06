Basics: 7:30 p.m., East Peoria High School

Last week: UT lost at Brady Street Stadium to Davenport West, 19-14. East Peoria fell to Streator 21-14.

Last meeting: UT 14, East Peoria 12

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetut

Overview: UT drove 69 yards in the final 2 minutes for a score last year to beat East Peoria at the Soule Bowl. The Panthers rallied from a 13-0 deficit in the first half last week to snatch a one-point lead, but West scored in the final two minutes for the win. Telvin Chatman had a 41-yard touchdown run, and QB Daslah Geadeyan had a 10-yard touchdown pass.

