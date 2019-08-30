Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last year: UT 1-8, West 2-7
Last meeting: West 21, UT 0 (2018)
Twitter: @TBrownsports
Overview: This is the opening game of the Nick Welch era at UT. Welch, a former quarterback at Augustana College, spent the past two years as offensive coordinator at Sherrard. West limited UT to minus-3 rushing yards in the first half of last year's win. Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston likely will start under center for the Falcons with Payton Thompson out with injury.
