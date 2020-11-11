United Township District 30 measures still working in COVID-19 battle

United Township District 30 Superintendent Jay Morrow talks like a man who knows he’s been fortunate. United Township High School, unlike Moline and Rock Island high schools, has not had to shut down for a week or two, or even one day, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Morrow isn’t celebrating just yet — at all.
“We are just kind of taking it day by day,” he said recently. “It’s helped how we have our schedule split into half of the day.
"We have just kind of been reflective of the community right now, and our numbers are getting up there.”
United Township High School District 30 consists only of the high school and alternative high school. The high school has 12 active cases, as of Wednesday, and has had a total of 33 positive cases regarding students for the year at the high school and alternative high school at the fairgrounds.
“Every day you have students that have come off COVID and a couple go on, as well as the students with symptoms,” Morrow said. Students with symptoms have to have a negative test before they come back. But students who are exposed to someone who has COVID-19 must stay out for 14 days regardless of a negative test “because it could still pop up during those 14 days,” Morrow said.
“It's a process. Kids come on and kids come off, and the numbers are just increasing.”
The numbers mainly reflect the area. UT has been close a few times to where it thought it might go to strictly online learning for a couple of weeks, but it never has had to make that move.
There was a bit of a spike after Halloween, which Morrow thinks might have seen a number of large gatherings.
“I think a lot of people got together at Halloween,” he said. “I don't have any exact proof of that. But it appears we had a relatively large spike after Halloween. As you are seeing right now in the community, we are a week-and-a-half from Halloween, and a good guess is that there were a large amount of gatherings over Halloween weekend. That may have helped the spike, if you will.”
It’s part of the reason he’s concerned with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up.
“We are certainly worried about that around Thanksgiving time because people get together, friends and family, and may let their guard down a little bit,” he said. “And in large social gatherings or even just smaller family gatherings you can still get it. So you’re certainly worried about a spike after that as well. I think that’s a concern after Christmas as well.”
Right now, a good goal is to make it to the end of the first semester, Dec. 18.
“Ideally that would be great,” Morrow said. I am not sure if we would be able to do it.”
Part of the district’s luck, Morrow admits, is just that — luck. About half the students attend classes their first three periods on Monday and those on the B schedule attend fourth, fifth and sixth period later that same day. Then on Tuesday, the classes are the opposite with Wednesday online; then they repeat the Monday schedule on Thursday and the Tuesday schedule Friday, depending on how the schedule rotates amid planned days off.
But the Wednesday with no in-person classes was not planned with the idea that it would help prevent the spread of COVID-19, But with no students in school on Wednesday, it has helped.
“The Wednesdays, we didn’t ahead of time think about that at all. The Wednesdays have been really helpful,” Morrow said. “It’s helpful that we have a Wednesday online day, so that gives us a day in the middle of the week for a brief pause.”
So has the school’s efforts at social distancing the way classrooms are set up and with as few of students as possible. And the hallways demanding one side in one direction with social distancing. And no lockers.
Classes with co-teachers and student teachers have helped keep things running, too, when the normal teacher either had COVID-19 or symptoms such as a fever or a runny nose and needed to miss.
Almost one-third of United Township’s students opted to go full-time online, too, which has helped.
Still, Morrow admits UTHS is far from comfortable with the coronavirus. He definitely talks like a leader who still has his fingers crossed.
“We may be forced to go to online remote instruction (relatively soon,)” he said, noting the numbers are checked every day. “We will just continue to take it day by day. What drives us is our internal numbers and how many kids, but just as important is if we have enough staff to deliver that instruction.”
But measures the district took have been working. So far, so good.
