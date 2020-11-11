United Township District 30 measures still working in COVID-19 battle

“Ideally that would be great,” Morrow said. I am not sure if we would be able to do it.”

Part of the district’s luck, Morrow admits, is just that — luck. About half the students attend classes their first three periods on Monday and those on the B schedule attend fourth, fifth and sixth period later that same day. Then on Tuesday, the classes are the opposite with Wednesday online; then they repeat the Monday schedule on Thursday and the Tuesday schedule Friday, depending on how the schedule rotates amid planned days off.

But the Wednesday with no in-person classes was not planned with the idea that it would help prevent the spread of COVID-19, But with no students in school on Wednesday, it has helped.

“The Wednesdays, we didn’t ahead of time think about that at all. The Wednesdays have been really helpful,” Morrow said. “It’s helpful that we have a Wednesday online day, so that gives us a day in the middle of the week for a brief pause.”

So has the school’s efforts at social distancing the way classrooms are set up and with as few of students as possible. And the hallways demanding one side in one direction with social distancing. And no lockers.