Drummers from East Moline's United Township High School keep the beat on Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the Quad-City Times Bix 7. 

As the Quad-City Times Bix 7 racers crossed the midpoint on McClellan Boulevard on Saturday morning, drummers from the United Township High School in East Moline kept the beat.

Runners heard marching tunes from the high school drummers, who recently completed their competitive season. Band Director Joe Angelo held the rhythm with a pair of drumsticks behind them. Angelo, the director of the drum line for his fourth season, said the group was playing better than they ever have under his leadership.

“They’re very clean this year,” Angelo said of the band. He says the Bix 7 gives them a chance to keep practicing over the summer.

