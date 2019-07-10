United Way of the Quad-Cities has announced the addition of four new board members.
The new members will replace outgoing board members. The 24-person board governing United Way typically transitions each summer, according to a news release.
New board members include: John Anderson, president and CEO of Quad-City Bank and Trust; Rev. Dwight Ford of Grace City Church; Decker Ploehn, city administrator of Bettendorf; and Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO at Lee Enterprises. They'll begin their term in August.
"We’re delighted to add these talented and professional individuals to our board of directors," said United Way of the Quad-Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman, in the release. "Each person brings unique expertise and skill-sets that make them an extraordinary asset."
Outgoing members include: Mark Burton, retired strategic sourcing manager at John Deere; Amy Crist, senior vice president at TBK Bank; Larry Barker, retired Scott County Health Department director; and Jim Spelhaug, retired Pleasant Valley Community School District superintendent.
—Times staff
