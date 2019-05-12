Unity Christian High School, Fulton, has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Joey Woods, child of Dan and Suzanne Woods, plans to major in Flight Operations (Pilot) at University of Dubuque.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Unity Honor Society and NICC All-Conference Honorable Mention
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing that I have learned that I will take with me after high school is that hard work pays off. Throughout high school, I have worked hard in many different things: academics, basketball, and soccer to name a few. In all of those things, whenever I have worked hard it has always paid off. I will admit, sometimes my hard work didn’t pay off in the way that I thought it would or in the way that I wanted it to, but it always paid off in one way or another. In almost every situation, you get out what you put in. I will definitely take that lesson with me after high school.
The Arts
Elizabeth Weber is the child of Loretta and Dwight Webber.
Top 3 achievements: Biblical Interpretation Award for Art, Honor Roll and Division 1 medal for piano music
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something I learned from my high school experience that will stay with me forever is the importance of a supportive friend or family member. How different it would be if no one congratulated me for a good grade or helped me improve where I needed help. If no one is there for a person to tell them that it’s okay to not understand something when first learning about it, it will be discouraging for the person and make their will to learn diminish. So that’s what I will take with me. I will keep the thought of helping others and being a supportive friend to them for as long as I live because of the support of my friends in high school.
Humanities
Haley Bickelhaupt, child of John and Julie Bickelhaupt, plans to major in Agriculture Communications at the University of Illinois.
Top 3 achievements: Student Council President (2 years), Journalism Award and Northern Illinois Christian Conference Christian Character Award 2018
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My High School experience has been great and has helped me learn many things about myself. Throughout high school, I have learned how to lead those around me by example, time management, and many social skills. I have learned the importance of encouragement and how it makes any organization and system run much smoother. I have learned how to gain the respect of those around me, and work out solutions to problems even when everyone does not agree. Being involved in many things, I have learned to manage my time wisely and prioritize things I am truly passionate about. My high school education and experience has taught me many things that I am excited to take with me to the next phase of my life and has helped me becomes the person I am today.
Leadership
Caleb Hirl, is the child of Brad and Cheri Hirl.
Top 3 achievements: Soccer: “Lead by Example” Award, Basketball: “Team Leader” Award, Speech Class: “Excellence in Speech”
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During high school, I have learned to keep God at the center of my work. My school was very good at making sure our classes were Christ-centered and I would not trade this for the world. Throughout high school I found out that when I would struggle in sports or classes was when I would put myself and my own needs above what God had planned for my life. When I had God at the center of my life, that was when I felt the most at peace. Relying on God and trusting his plan for my life is something that my school, parents, and church have ingrained in my life, and that is something I will never forget. I learned that if I continue to rely on God I can have hope that He will lead my life in a direction that will benefit everyone.
Math/The Sciences
Zach Wilbur, child of Todd And Heather Wilbur, plans to major in Engineering.
Top 3 achievements: Unity Honors Society, Highest Honor Roll and First-Team All-Conference Soccer Team
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? There are two major things that I know I will take with me after graduating high school. One is my Spanish education. It can be very important to know more than one language, and useful in many situations, and I feel I will do my best not to forget it. As well as Spanish, I will take away many formulas and concepts from math and physics and their ability to be applicable to many situations and projects. Physics has been a blast to explore and learn about and it is really cool to me to learn and know about the how’s and why's of things, such as motion. The applications of math and physics, and Spanish will definitely be major things I will take away from High School.
Young Journalist
Makayla Le Smith, child of Shauna Schuman and Jesse Smith, plans to major in Industrial Design at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Top 3 achievements: Biblical Application to Art, Volleyball Most Improved Player and Basketball Most Improved Player
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout high school I’ve learned many lessons but there’s one I know I will take with me wherever I go. It took years for me to truly understand problems and/or struggles don’t just go away. You need to create change and remain committed to that. While it seems like a simple concept, it was difficult for me to apply. It was when I began making my own changes, and once I chose to dedicate my best efforts to those, that I saw the difference was nothing short of rewarding. Hard lessons reap the best benefits.
