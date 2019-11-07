UnityPoint Health-Trinity will no longer partially fund a nurse practitioner at the Rock Island School Health Link clinic.
"We provide services to kids 18 and younger living in Illinois," director Shaylee Laursen said in an interview Wednesday. "Basically just a pediatric doctor's office, so they can come to us if they're sick... all sorts of services."
The clinic works closely with school nurses. Laursen said the majority of their funding comes from a grant from the Department of Public Health, as well as local grants.
The funding from UnityPoint will change as of January, Laursen said. "Right now, our nurse practitioner is a contract through UnityPoint, but we will have to reach out to our area community partners and provide that staff member through another organization," she said.
While losing funding is always a challenge, Laursen said they don't foresee an impact on the services the clinic provides.
Though UnityPoint is not going to fund the nurse practitioner anymore, Laursen said they will continue to have representation on the School Health Link's board.
After a closed session Thursday, Rock Island Department of Health administrator Nita Ludwig said the department will discuss funding with the School Health Link's board.
