Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking two people that tried to take a purse at Northpark Mall.

Know this person? Crime Stoppers wants to hear from you.
Know this person? Crime Stoppers wants to hear from you.

"On January 1, around 6 p.m., at Northpark Mall, the victim was approached by the pictured white male and black female. The male tried taking the victim’s purse. When the she refused to give it to him, he sprayed her with pepper spray. The suspects fled in a blue van."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

