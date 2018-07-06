Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two more to its "wanted list" and is seeking the public's help in identifying theft suspects caught on camera.
Added to the wanted list are:
Dennis Ronale Gay, 30, who is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for aggravated flee/eluding police charges.
Gay is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes..
On June 15, police saw Gay driving and knowing that his license was revoked they attempted to stop him. He took off at a high rate of speed and disregarded stop signs and traffic signals. Police ended the pursuit for safety reasons. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Corey Ellison Nichols, 38, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/possession methamphetamine charges.
Nichols is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.
He is wanted on four warrants for felony possession of methamphetamine and theft. Nichols also has felony warrants for felony theft in Davenport and Fairfield Iowa, and the Illinois counties of Knox, Dekalb, Grundy, Whiteside, and Lasalle for a total of 11 warrants.
DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS.
Any one with information about these fugitives is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
Your help is sought in these unsolved crimes:
Jovontia Jones homicide: "On May 19, 2018, someone shot 16-year-old Jovontia Jones at the Hilltop liquor store on Harrison Street in Davenport. He died from his injuries the next day. Davenport Police are asking anyone who knows something about this shooting to contact them. To remain anonymous call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500, or use the app P3 Tips. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward of up to $2,500."
Victoria's Secret thefts: "On the evening of June 14, 2018, the pictured five suspects are accused of stealing a large amount of clothing from Victoria’s Secret at Southpark Mall. The total value is not yet known, but items stolen by just one of the female suspects is valued over $700."
Kohl's theft: "On May 12, the pictured subject entered Kohl’s in Moline, quickly selected a number of items of Nike clothing and took them into the fitting room. When he came out he was not carrying any merchandise. He apparently put them on under his clothing. He quickly ran out of the store and jumped on a bike. Total value of the Nike gear stolen was $250."
Any one with information about these unsolved crimes or any person(s) involved, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.