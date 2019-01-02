Looking for the top view of the Mississippi River and downtown Davenport? Visit the Quad-City area's highest rooftop bar and restaurant, called UP Skybar & Lounge, which is atop the nine-story Current Iowa hotel at the corner of 2nd and Main streets in downtown Davenport. Enjoy craft cocktails, small plates and sliders while sitting on the outdoor patio, which is outfitted with fire pits and heaters during the colder months.

UP Skybar & Lounge, 215 N Main St., Davenport, is open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Visit facebook.com/UpSkyBar or call 563-231-9556.

