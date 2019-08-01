Firefighters try to contain the fire which started in the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., and spread west to the adjacent building at 1112 15th Ave. Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. Both buildings were heavily damaged by the fire.
Fire engulfs the rear of the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze which also spread to and destroyed the adjacent building at 1112 15th Ave.
Fire engulfs the rear of the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze which also spread to and destroyed the adjacent building at 1112 15th Ave.
A passerby takes a photo of the fire as it engulfs the rear of the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze which also spread to and destroyed the adjacent building at 1112 15th Ave.
Johnson Apartments on fire, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. No injuries have been reported but some pets are believed to have perished in the blaze.
A firefighter battles the blaze which heavily damaged the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, in East Moline. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. No injuries have been reported but some pets are believed to have perished in the blaze.
Firefighters try to contain the fire which started in the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., and spread west to the adjacent building at 1112 15th Ave. Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. Both buildings were heavily damaged by the fire.
Onlookers watch firefighters battle the blaze which heavily damaged the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline.
Fire engulfs the rear of the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze which also spread to and destroyed the adjacent building at 1112 15th Ave.
Fire engulfs the rear of the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze which also spread to and destroyed the adjacent building at 1112 15th Ave.
A passerby takes a photo of the fire as it engulfs the rear of the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze which also spread to and destroyed the adjacent building at 1112 15th Ave.
Firefighters battle a blaze in downtown East Moline on Thursday afternoon.
Smoke and flames shoot out of the back of the apartment building located at 1116 15th Ave., in downtown East Moline.
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at 1116 15th Ave., in downtown East Moline.
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at 1116 15th Ave., in downtown East Moline.
A firefighter battles the blaze which heavily damaged the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, in East Moline. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. No injuries have been reported but some pets are believed to have perished in the blaze.
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle the fire which heavily damaged the apartment building at 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. No injuries have been reported but some pets are believed to have perished in the blaze.
UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire Thursday afternoon in downtown East Moline, according to East Moline Fire Chief Rob DeFrance.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital, but he appeared to be fine when he was loaded into the ambulance.
Firefighters are still trying to completely put out the blaze.
"This is typical of downtown fires where we have this old, historic type construction," DeFrance said. "They can be very, very stubborn and difficult to get to."
"We are hours away from starting the investigation," he said during the afternoon. "We got to get it cooled down and make sure we got it under control."
DeFrance said a water-main break occurred in downtown East Moline while the fire was burning, but the break did not affect firefighters' efforts to control the blaze.
UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: The roof of an adjacent building located to the west of the original structure fire has collapsed.
UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: According to scanner reports, firefighters are now battling fires in adjacent buildings.
UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: Firefighters are still on the scene of a fire which has heavily damaged a two-story apartment building at 1116 15th Ave, in East Moline.
The fire was reported at about 11:45 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the rear of the structure when fire crews arrived. Thick black smoke from the fire could be scene from as far away as Bettendorf.
Numerous witnesses, residents, and employees at nearby businesses said they believe everyone in the building got out safely. But some said that the safety of pets, including cats and a hamster, was unknown.
UPDATE 12 p.m.: Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Avenue, in downtown East Moline.
Witnesses heard and saw an explosion. “It sounded like gunfire,” said Dawson Rogers, of East Moline.
Irv Landry was in his first-floor apartment when someone knocked on his door, telling him the building was on fire.
He said that the fire started in the back upstairs apartment. The building has six apartments, three on each of the two floors.
Landry, who has lived in the building for seven years said he did not know why or how the fire started.
“It was a good place,” he said. “Now I gotta find a place to live.”
As of noon, the fire was still billowing thick black smoke into the blue sky over East Moline. Firefighters were warning onlookers that the building’s walls could imminently cave in.
It is not known if there are any injuries.
This story will be updated at soon as more information becomes available.