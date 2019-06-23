HAMPTON — After another half-day of searching, the 35-year-old man from the Rockford area who reportedly fell into the Mississippi River has still not been found.
Through Sunday afternoon, Illinois and Iowa search and rescue teams have tried to find the man, believed to have fallen into the swiftly-moving river near Lock and Dam 14, on the Hampton, Ill., side of the dam.
Authorities said they were called to the scene at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday on the report that a man near the Illinois side of the dam had fallen into the river.
According to eyewitnesses, the man was standing on rock near the river bank when he fell into the river. Another man immediately jumped in after him but was unable to find him.
Search and rescue boats from several agencies — including Bettendorf, Silvis, East Moline, as well as Conservation Police from Iowa and Illinois — aided in searching for the missing man.
Four search and rescue boats were on the water early Sunday, but by mid-afternoon only one boat appeared on the water.
The victim's name has not been released. Family of the victim were present on the scene but did not provide information.
This story will be updated.
