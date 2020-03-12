UPDATE: NAIA cheer, dance finals in Quad-Cities canceled

UPDATE: This event has been canceled.

Top college cheer squads and dance teams from 14 states will compete for national championships in the Quad-Cities beginning Friday, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the event will not be open to the general public as planned.

St. Ambrose officials announced Thursday morning that the NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships will be held as scheduled at Lee Lohman Arena, welcoming the top 12 qualifiers from regional competition in both cheer and dance events.

However, admission will be limited. Each member of a participating team's official party, coaches and cheer and dance squad members, will receive six passes for family members to attend each day.

No tickets will be sold at the door for the general public and individuals who purchased tickets in advance may return them for a refund.

Because of the limitations, the event will be available free of charge at Stretch, the live-streaming platform for NAIA Championships. That can be accessed at portal/stretchinternet.naia for both rounds of the championships.