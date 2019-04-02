Sentencing will be May 30. Lighins led out in handcuffs #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 2, 2019
Liggins found GUILTY #lighinstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 2, 2019
Liggins now in the courtroom #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 2, 2019
We have a verdict. People are starting to come back into the courtroom #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 2, 2019
Judge Marlita Greve asks the court attendant to admonish the jury again. Jury will continue to deliberate #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 2, 2019
The fact that there have been three other trials is not a secret to the jury. They just have not been told the disposition. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 2, 2019
Neither the defense nor the state is asking for a mistrial, though. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 2, 2019
Back this morning in the Stanley Liggins trial. There is an issue with a juror. Apparently, one told the court attendant yesterday that she told some of the jurors that the last trial ended in a hung jury. Another juror said that all the jurors heard what the first juror said.— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 2, 2019
Jury is being dismissed for the day. Deliberations will resume tomorrow morning. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
