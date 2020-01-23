Updated: Davenport Police respond to report of shooting outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall

Police remain on the scene where people were taken into custody after gunfire at NorthPark Mall, Davenport. Police are at College and 37th, where a car is being towed. pic.twitter.com/0BQKdUDmlu— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) January 23, 2020
News release from the Davenport Police Department: "On Thursday January 23, 2020 at approximately 10:43am Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 300 W Kimberly Rd. Officers canvased the area and located a scene (fired cartridge cases). No injuries or damage has been reported at this time.
"Detectives are following up on the incident.
"No further information is available at this time.
"Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
Heavy police presence at Esplanade Avenue and E. 37th St. after a shooting at Northpark Mall, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/i5ZzLLNB9X— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) January 23, 2020
Heavy police presence at College Avenue and E. 37th St. after a shooting at Northpark Mall, Davenport. At least one person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/1v55r8Lh0M— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) January 23, 2020
EARLIER REPORT: Davenport Police have recovered at least eight shell casings in the parking lot outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall on Kimberly Road in Davenport.
Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated.