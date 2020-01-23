You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Updated: Davenport Police respond to report of shooting outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall
0 comments

Updated: Davenport Police respond to report of shooting outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall

northpark shooting

Davenport Police investigator’s have marked eight shell casings Thursday morning outside The Dillard’s store at North Park Mall.

 Thomas Loewy

News release from the Davenport Police Department: "On Thursday January 23, 2020 at approximately 10:43am Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 300 W Kimberly Rd. Officers canvased the area and located a scene (fired cartridge cases). No injuries or damage has been reported at this time.

"Detectives are following up on the incident.

"No further information is available at this time.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

EARLIER REPORT: Davenport Police have recovered at least eight shell casings in the parking lot outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall on Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

0 comments
0
0
1
2
10

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: A heaven for cats
Columnists

Column: A heaven for cats

A few days back I killed a cat, a beautiful calico kitten, about five pounds. Driving the two-lane between my place and a nearby town I saw th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News