MOLINE — A missing 10-year-old girl was safe and sound with family after Moline police were searching for her Tuesday night.
By about 11:45 p.m., about 40 volunteer searchers gathered in the parking lot of Panda Express to receive instructions on the search. MedForce air ambulance was also set to assist.
Word came in about 11:50 that she was found and safe with family.
Police were in Cloverleaf Trailer Park, located in the 3300 block of 45th Avenue A, searching for Chloe Hoss. Police were checking vehicles coming in and out of Cloverleaf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.