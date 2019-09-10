Follow news conference live: https://www.facebook.com/qctimes/
BREAKING: Bettendorf PD says Manuel Rangel, 21, of Genoa, IL, in the Aug. 17, the suspect in the homicide of Brittany Wilson at the Big 10 Mart Aug. 17 is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Press conference will begin at 11 a.m. #qctimes pic.twitter.com/XXcKlQtyms— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) September 10, 2019
More to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.