An Illinois State Police crime scene investigator takes photographs at the scene of a suspicious death at a home Monday, January 14, 2018, in Barstow. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
BARSTOW -- Rock Island County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at the corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
The sheriff's office was called around 7 a.m. by someone reporting that an unresponsive person was seen in front of a Barstow home, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman who was pronounced dead by the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.
The identify of the woman was not released, nor was any information provided about potential causes of death. The release stated the woman's death was still under investigation.
The Illinois State Police crime scene investigator also was at the scene this morning.
A representative of the coroner's office was not immediately available for comment.
