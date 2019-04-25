A Davenport police officer was shot Thursday afternoon about 4:15 p.m. One man is in custody.

The identity of the officer has not been released. Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the wounded officer is in stable condition, but it wasn't immediately clear how seriously the officer was wounded or what led to the gunfire.  

Streets in the Five Points area of Division and Locust streets were clogged with traffic and onlookers as Davenport officers, some carrying weapons, and Scott County deputies arrived. Davenport and Scott County officers are going door-to-door, looking for evidence.

One neighbor said she heard "two pops," and other neighbors and business owners looked on as officers worked. Kimberly Smithe, owner of G & G Retailers Inc. says she never thought something like this would happen here. “But it can happen anywhere.”

As the situation unfolded, squad cars sped to and from the area while neighbors gathered with cellphone cameras to get pictures and video, and traffic was congested for blocks.

Police closed off streets near 17th and Division.

Meanwhile, an outpouring of support for the wounded officer flooded social media accounts across the Quad-Cities. The Moline Police Department posted to its Facebook page: "The Moline Police Department asks that each of you keep the men and women of the Davenport Police Department in your thoughts and prayers."

This story will be updated.

