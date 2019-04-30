With all but two locks closed along the Upper Mississippi River, local barge traffic has come to a complete halt, said spokesman Allen Marshall, with the Rock Island District of the Army Corps of Engineers.
Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island closed last month due to flooding. Marshall said Lock 19 in Keokuk and Lock and Dam 21 in Quincy remain open, but they're expected to close within the next couple of days.
That will mean all of the locks along the Upper Mississippi, from Dubuque, Iowa to Saverton, Missouri, will be closed.
"I don't think there is a typical flooding season anymore. Locks were also closed in March due to high water," Marshall said. "We had some closures last year, and it happens, but it hasn't been a regular occurrence — at least not to the extent that all of these locks are closed right now. That's rare."
As a result, companies shipping products on dozens of barges up and down the Mississippi River are searching for alternative means of transportation or are dealing with stalled operations.
"There's not much you can do with multiple closures," he said.
Marshall said as the water recedes, locks will open along the river from north to south. He expects Lock and Dam 11 to reopen around May 3, with the rest of the locks opening late next week, depending on the river level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.