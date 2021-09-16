US faith leaders recall Sikh's bias killing post Sept. 11

MESA, Ariz. — Sikh businessman Balbir Singh Sodhi was helping plant a flower bed at his Arizona gas station when he was shot dead by a man seeking to avenge 9/11. Mistaken for an Arab Muslim because of his turban and beard, Sodhi was the first person to die in a wave of bias crimes unleashed by the attacks.
"Five shots rang out and Balbir uncle fell and died right there, he bled to death not knowing who shot him or why," Sikh activist Valarie Kaur told scores of people gathered Wednesday night at the Chevron station for the 20th anniversary of Sodhi's murder. "His killer, when arrested, said: 'I am a patriot.'"
"Sept. 11 opened a spigot for hate and bigotry in the United States, but it also opened a space for groups to come together and know each other better," said Tony Kireopoulos, who oversees interfaith relations for the National Council of Churches in New York the largest Christian ecumenical organization in the U.S.
One example is his group's ongoing dialogue efforts with Sikhs, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and Jews, said Kireopoulos, a Greek Orthodox theologian and associate general secretary for the council.
The council of Christian denominations was involved in the early efforts of the Shoulder to Shoulder Campaign, a national coalition formed a decade after Sept. 11 to counter anti-Muslim sentiment amid an uproar over efforts to build an Islamic center near ground zero.
Increased anti-Islam rhetoric also prompted the council to deepen its Muslim-Christian dialogue to not only create understanding, but help people from different faiths form true friendships, said Kireopoulos.
"We've always had contact with the Muslim groups, but after 9/11 it became more intentional," he said. "When you meet frequently you get to know each other, so you can respond as neighbors and friends."
There was hardly a mention of Frank Roque, who is serving a life sentence in the Sept. 15, 2001 killing. He also was accused of drive-by shootings that same day at an Afghan family’s home and a Lebanese man’s convenience store, although no one was injured in those attacks.
Rana Singh Sodhi has since forgiven the killer and works to keep his brother's legacy alive, sharing his story with schoolchildren, faith groups and government officials.