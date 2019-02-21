WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home sales fell 1.2 percent in January to their worst pace in more than three years, as persistent affordability problems have put a harsh chill in the real estate market.
The National Association of Realtors says that sales of existing homes declined 1.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.94 million last month, the slowest sales rate since November 2015.
During the past 12 months, sales have plunged 8.5 percent. Would-be homebuyers are increasingly priced out of the market as years of climbing prices and strained inventories have made ownership too costly. Buyers may find some relief as average mortgage rates have declined this year.
The median sales price in January was $247,500, a slight increase of 2.8 percent from last year.
March 2 blood drive at Geneseo Fareway
GENESEO — Fareway will host a community blood drive 9:30 a.m. to noon March 2 at 540 Pritchard Drive, Geneseo.
For more details, contact Bill Lanphere at 309-944-6702 or visit bloodcenterimpact.org and use the code 1440 to locate the drive.
Food handlers class set in Henry County
KEWANEE — The Environmental Health Division of the Henry and Stark County Health Departments will hold a Food Service Manager's Certification Course 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 and March 20 at the Henry and Stark County Health Department, 4424 U.S. 34 south of Kewanee.
The cost of the course is $140; an optional textbook is available in advance for $30.
Through the course, valuable information is given which will help food managers improve their operations. The food manager's certification course is designed to help area food service establishments in the county meet the requirements of the IDPH Food Code.
To register, call 309-852-0197, visit henrystarkhealth.com or visit the agency's Facebook page.
Nationwide lays off 191 in Des Moines
DES MOINES (AP) — Nationwide Insurance has more than doubled the number of Des Moines job cuts it announced last fall.
In November, Nationwide said about 80 workers in Des Moines would lose their jobs as part of a company effort to eliminate about 1,100 positions across the country — around 3.6 percent of its workforce.
The company issued 191 layoff notices this month, however.
Nationwide has said it is taking advantage of new technologies as it positions the organization for long-term success and growth.
Krutzfeldt sets April 4 ribbon cutting
DAVENPORT — A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned at 4 p.m. April 4 for Krutzfeldt QC Dentistry at 3475 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.
A public open house will follow with beverages and snacks.
Dr. DaNae Krutzfeldt grew up in Waterloo, Iowa, and earned a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University before working as a dental assistant for her father. She later received her Doctorate in Dental Surgery and, in 2009, joined Dr. Joseph D'Souza in private practice.
The firm recently installed digital imaging equipment and a new sterilization room to improve safety and efficiency for the dentist, staff and patients.
Ribbon cutting set at John Deere Credit Union
MOLINE — John Deere Credit Union will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. April 25 for its facility at 3950 38th Ave., Moline, with food and beverages following the ceremony.
Based in Moline, Deere Employees Credit Union serves nearly 40,000 members and has more than $1.1 billion in assets. They have branch locations inside 24 John Deere units throughout the country and a Private Client Banking Office in Florida.
More than 10,000 square feet has been added to its current location along John Deere Road in Moline built in 1989. Today the building has nearly 125 full-time staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.