061419-garraed-valerian

May 2, 2019 - June 11, 2019

DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Valerian May Nasheala Lorraine Garrard, month old infant of Bobbi McClendon and Vontrell Garrard, will be noon Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the family.

Valerian passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her home.

Valerian was born on May 2, 2019, in Davenport.

Even though Valerian was a month old, she was full of personality.

Valerian is survived by her parents; siblings, Kameron Hurt, Tray Harris, and Vaylen Garrard; grandparents, Ron Montgomery and Dorie Meyers, Veronica Garrard, and Nate Hudson; great-grandparents, Dorothy Meyers, Lois and Ira Whitaker; uncles and aunts, Michael (Ruth) Holmes, Jay (Erlyn) Holmes, Vashea Garrard, Vyshar Garrard, Natera Pugh, and Latera Pugh; and numerous cousins.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

