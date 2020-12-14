 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VanDerveer
0 comments

VanDerveer

  • Updated
  • 0
Stanford California Basketball

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer needs one more win to pass Pat Summitt on the all-time NCAA victory list.

 AP

BERKELEY, Calif. — Tara VanDerveer told Francesca Belibi she will remember this moment forever.

For Belibi's first career dunk, not the latest milestone on a long list of them for VanDerveer.

The longtime Stanford coach tied the late Pat Summitt as winningest women’s coach in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,098 on Sunday night as the top-ranked Cardinal beat rival California 83-38.

Belibi finally dunked in a game as she typically does during every warmup and scored 14 points for Stanford, which played its first game since taking over the No. 1 spot in the AP rankings.

“It was a great dunk. I was teasing her, I said, ‘I’ll remember this night for the rest of my life and I'll remember the dunk,'" VanDerveer said. ”It's exciting. It gets our team going. It's really fun to see the players on our team be so excited for her."

They're equally proud of their coach, humble as she is — always first to credit her talented players and offer a shout out to her assistant coaches who help recruit all those stars.

VanDerveer, the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm, is poised to pass Summitt on Tuesday night at Pacific if all goes as planned — the teams were forced to cancel their first scheduled game Nov. 29 because of a positive coronavirus test in the Tigers program.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19
Local News

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19

  • Updated

Monsignor Richard Soseman, an Alleman graduate who went on to become priest and served in Rome and played a major role in the ongoing canonization effort of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, died Wednesday morning of COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News