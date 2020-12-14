BERKELEY, Calif. — Tara VanDerveer told Francesca Belibi she will remember this moment forever.

For Belibi's first career dunk, not the latest milestone on a long list of them for VanDerveer.

The longtime Stanford coach tied the late Pat Summitt as winningest women’s coach in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,098 on Sunday night as the top-ranked Cardinal beat rival California 83-38.

Belibi finally dunked in a game as she typically does during every warmup and scored 14 points for Stanford, which played its first game since taking over the No. 1 spot in the AP rankings.

“It was a great dunk. I was teasing her, I said, ‘I’ll remember this night for the rest of my life and I'll remember the dunk,'" VanDerveer said. ”It's exciting. It gets our team going. It's really fun to see the players on our team be so excited for her."

They're equally proud of their coach, humble as she is — always first to credit her talented players and offer a shout out to her assistant coaches who help recruit all those stars.

VanDerveer, the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm, is poised to pass Summitt on Tuesday night at Pacific if all goes as planned — the teams were forced to cancel their first scheduled game Nov. 29 because of a positive coronavirus test in the Tigers program.

