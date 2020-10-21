Vaunted bullpen wobbles, hangs on as Rays get even with LA

ARLINGTON, Texas — Tampa Bay's stable was a little shaky — and still managed to close out Game 2 of the World Series.

The Rays had to lean on their bullpen after ace Blake Snell faded, with Diego Castillo getting the save after Aaron Loup retired each of his three batters in Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

The group manager Kevin Cash described as a "a whole damn stable of guys who throw 98 miles per hour" helped carry the Rays to their first World Series win since 2008. But the relief corps hasn't been quite so dominant in this Fall Classic that is now tied at one game each.

Nick Anderson and Pete Fairbanks each surrendered a solo homer as the Dodgers closed to 6-4 heading to the ninth. And that's after two inherited runners scored to help Los Angeles take a comfortable lead in Game 1 when starter Tyler Glasnow left in the fifth inning of Tampa Bay's 8-3 loss on Tuesday.

But it was enough, with Castillo getting his third save this postseason on a strikeout of Chris Taylor, who checked his swing and was called out by first base umpire Chris Guccione.