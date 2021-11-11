 Skip to main content
Vermont pulls away from UNI
Vermont pulls away from UNI

The Northern Iowa Panthers responded Thursday when Vermont sprinted out to a quick nine-point lead. 

A 14-1 Catamount run in the second half, however, proved too large a hill to climb as the Panthers dropped to 0-2 with a 71-57 loss.

"Vermont is highly skilled at all five positions," Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson said. "Give them a lot of credit for how they play."

After the early Vermont run, UNI managed to pull within four as the teams went into the halftime locker room. But the Panthers were again out-scored in the second half.

One positive for the Panthers was a bounce-back effort from Valley preseason player of the year AJ Green. Two days after Green scored just four points on 1-14 shooting, including 0-7 from 3-point range, he tied for game-high scoring honors with 19 points, including hitting three of his five 3-point tries.

Austin Phyfe also hit all four of his free throws and all three of his free throws to score 11 points. Phyfe also dished out a team-high four assists.

The rest of the Panthers, however, went just 10-39 from the field.

Ben Shungu led Vermont with 19 points and Isaiah Powell added 17. 

UNI again was playing short-handed.

"We had some good opportunities we didn't cash in on, but I like how we played offensively," Jacobson said. "I'm looking forward to having everyone back. Having our entire roster back is important to our team. We need everyone."

Trae Berhow led UNI with nine rebounds.

