- Co-wrote 2019 Medicare For All bill, which would create a single-payer, national health insurance program to provide everyone in America with free comprehensive health care coverage.
- The bill's key points focus on no networks, no premiums, no deductibles, no co-pays and no surprise bills.
- Medicare coverage would be expanded and improved to include dental, hearing, vision, long-term care, in-patient and out-patient services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, reproductive and maternity care, and prescription drugs.
- Would make sure no one pays more than $200 a year for medicine by capping what Americans pay for prescription drugs under Medicare for All.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders