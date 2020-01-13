You are the owner of this article.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

  • Co-wrote 2019 Medicare For All bill, which would create a single-payer, national health insurance program to provide everyone in America with free comprehensive health care coverage.
  • The bill's key points focus on no networks, no premiums, no deductibles, no co-pays and no surprise bills.
  • Medicare coverage would be expanded and improved to include dental, hearing, vision, long-term care, in-patient and out-patient services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, reproductive and maternity care, and prescription drugs.
  • Would make sure no one pays more than $200 a year for medicine by capping what Americans pay for prescription drugs under Medicare for All.

 

