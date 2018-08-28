Dick Maloney, the new defensive coordinator for the Augustana football program, has been around the game for a long time.
“I'm one of those nuts who just loves football,” said Maloney after a recent Viking practice.
But it seems as if he is not totally in love with some of the numbers that can be associated with the game. The biggest of those is his age.
“You're as young as you feel,'' said the veteran with a wry smile, declining to reveal his age that defies his youthful enthusiasm for the game as he prepares for his 40th season a coach.
No matter his age, head coach Steve Bell likes having the veteran running the defense, saying he brings a calm to that side of the ball. Bell says that Maloney “having been in that role as a head coach and a D-coordinator for umpteen years, I think that is a big deal. He's been there, seen it, done it and won't get too crazy about it knowing what adjustments need to be made.”
As the defensive coordinator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, his club last year was ranked sixth in the nation among NCAA Division III teams with 23 interceptions, eighth with 32 takeaways and 25th in rushing defense at 95.9 yards per game. His 2016 unit led the Liberty League in defensive pass efficiency, interceptions and sacks and in 2015, the Engineers ranked in the top 20 nationally in pass defense, defensive pass efficiency, total defense, scoring defense and first downs allowed.
Nice numbers, indeed.
His challenge in his first year at Augie is to put some less than stellar numbers to rest as the Vikings defense has struggled the last few years. Last fall, in a 1-9 season, Augie allowed 35.2 points and 409.5 yards offense per game.
Those numbers, though, are not part of Maloney's vernacular or current game plan which includes a totally new scheme and players being asked to do different tasks on the field.
“We don't talk about 2017,” Maloney said. “We're looking forward to this year.”
So are the players.
“I am incredibly excited to have a new defensive scheme implemented,” said defensive end Daniel Tjaden, a junior captain who prepped at Davenport Assumption. “On the end and the D-line, it gives us a lot more freedom and technique instead of focusing on gaps. We're playing more loosely, but still disciplined and being football players.”
Maloney said the defense has picked up his scheme well since working on it since spring ball and both physical and mental aspects of the defense are still being perfected, he said. Maloney added that he is hoping the defense is running smoothly “by the fourth or fifth game.” By then, he said, “the players will be making 80-percent of the calls.”
Maloney said he also plans on using almost a full two-deep every given Saturday, shuffling guys in and out as needed. He hopes to keep the starters under 55 snaps a game, meaning the No. 2s will need to be ready to perform.
Even with all the changes, both coach and players are anticipating a much better season.
“I do think it's going to lead to better success,” Tjaden said. “I think there's going to be a lot more pressure on QBs this year than year's past. We'll have a lot tighter coverage on the back end. I think we're personally going to be much stronger against the run than in year's past.”
To that end, Maloney is impressing upon his players to be “one-play warriors” by doing their best on each play and then focusing on the next play.
That is leading to tremendous improvement.
“I really like their attitude,” said Maloney. “They want to do well. They want to get better. They want to improve one-percent a day. They want to please. They want to do their job correctly. They want to perform well.
“That has been tremendous. They've been very receptive to the changes in the scheme and ideas. They are excited about that, their opportunity and the 2018 season.”
And another chance to help restore the storied program back to its rightful place on the national football landscape.
“It's not necessarily a year of retribution,” said Tjaden. “I think it's a year of proving we do in fact have a good program and we do have good players and guys who have been putting in the effort. We want to show that the work we've put in hasn't been for nothing and that work will pay off.”
That will begin to be shown on Saturday when the Vikings open the season at Coe.
Maybe some of the struggles of the past will then be put to rest and the changes will show at the hands of a new coordinator.
“I'm looking forward,” said Maloney, “to the challenge.”
