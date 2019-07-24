Age: 25

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of six U.S. races in 2018 — the Philadelphia Half-marathon, Medical Center 10k, Columbus Half-marathon, Octoberfest 10k, Virginia 10-miler and Park to Park Half-marathon.

This year: First in Get in Gear 10k and Trolley Run 4-miler; second in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; third in Azalea Trail 10k and Crescent City Classic 10k; fifth in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.

At Bix: Second appearance; fifth in 2018.

