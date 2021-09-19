Video gambling penny tax gets pushback

Mike Monseur, the owner of nine Godfather's Pizza and Dew Chilli Parlor locations in Central Illinois, said he was "disappointed" by Decatur's move and worried similar efforts could spring up across the state. He said the timing is bad coming out of COVID-19.

"While (bars and restaurants) may appear to be busy now and the gaming's doing well now, they're still recovering," Monseur said. "It's going to take a year or two for many restaurants — and there could be many more that are going to close — to recover from this."

Illinois lawmakers, wary of the development of a patchwork of local taxes and regulations, are poised to put a lid on the issue. Legislation that would make video gaming taxes an "exclusive" function of the state passed the House in June but stalled in the Senate.

But state Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island, the point person for gaming legislation in the Illinois House, said lawmakers would likely take another bite at the apple, "especially as more and more communities start to do it and then we start to see the effects of what it will do to video gaming as a whole through the state."