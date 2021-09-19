Video gambling penny tax gets pushback

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois video gaming terminals generated nearly $2 billion in revenue in the fiscal year that ended June 30. They have become a key revenue source for cities and towns, which receive a 5% cut of what's generated from machines within their jurisdictions.
Though this arrangement can mean hundreds of thousands of dollars — and millions, in some cases — for local governments, some cities and towns have grown frustrated with the relative “crumbs” they receive and are seeking a deeper cut.
Such cities have upped the ante, pushing a penny “amusement push tax” on each bet placed on video gaming terminals.
Oak Lawn near Chicago was first, approving the tax in 2019. It was followed by Tinley Park and Waukegan in 2020.
Decatur is the latest to move forward with the tax, approving an ordinance earlier this month that would take effect Oct. 1.
"It's really amazing that the city gets the crumbs while we bear all the fallout in our community," said Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber before voting to approve the ordinance. "It's a totally, totally disastrous piece of state legislation that has been imposed on all of our cities."
More could follow, with groups like the Illinois Municipal League touting the penny-per-push tax as another revenue source for cash-strapped local governments. But at the same time, the tax has garnered significant backlash from terminal operators and business owners, who say it hurts their bottom line.
Mike Monseur, the owner of nine Godfather's Pizza and Dew Chilli Parlor locations in Central Illinois, said he was "disappointed" by Decatur's move and worried similar efforts could spring up across the state. He said the timing is bad coming out of COVID-19.
"While (bars and restaurants) may appear to be busy now and the gaming's doing well now, they're still recovering," Monseur said. "It's going to take a year or two for many restaurants — and there could be many more that are going to close — to recover from this."
Illinois lawmakers, wary of the development of a patchwork of local taxes and regulations, are poised to put a lid on the issue. Legislation that would make video gaming taxes an "exclusive" function of the state passed the House in June but stalled in the Senate.
But state Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island, the point person for gaming legislation in the Illinois House, said lawmakers would likely take another bite at the apple, "especially as more and more communities start to do it and then we start to see the effects of what it will do to video gaming as a whole through the state."
“What it ultimately could do is potentially affect the funding for the infrastructure bill that was passed in 2019," Rita said. “But also, it'd (create) a patchwork of different taxes that are put on by the municipalities versus having a state tax.”