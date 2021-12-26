Viewpoint 2: 2022 will remake or break our democracy

The U.S. House already passed the Freedom to Vote Act and the Voting Rights Advancement Act. In the Senate, they enjoy the support of a narrow majority, but so far have been blocked by a Republican filibuster.

Calls for modifying the filibuster rules to get these voting rights measures passed into law are mounting, with even President Joe Biden speaking out. This will be the decisive fight of 2022, with consequences that likely will reverberate for decades to come.

— If the election results are close, state-level Republicans will attempt to overturn those that don’t go their way using bogus claims of “election fraud” as the pretext.

Stop the Steal efforts are being coordinated across states by a network of pro-Trump election lawyers, touting their goal of reining in election fraud, despite the reality that no meaningful record of election fraud exists.

Voter fraud conspiracy theories have been widely debunked by election officials, legislative hearings, academic scholars and the courts. Most recently, three Trump supporters from a Florida retirement community were charged with voting more than once. But the wild notion that voter fraud is pervasive and affected the 2020 election results is accurately known as the “Big Lie.”