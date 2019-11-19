This column originally appeared on Aug. 29, 2010.
Total Debbie Downer here.
But you can't just ignore these things:
Times photographer John Schultz and I were running a little surveillance down at the riverfront skatepark last week. We were following up on a couple of calls from readers who said we just had to see how the bikers and boarders are using the new planters that have been installed in the middle of River Drive.
For the record: I like the planters. They'll be lovely when the trees and plants go in. Despite a nagging little worry about cars running into them in the winter, they're a nice touch.
And the callers said the skatepark users really dig the planters. The ledges are the perfect height, they said, for jumps and rides down River Drive.
Schultzie and I sat in my car at the Shell station across the street from the skatepark from 1630 hours until 1730 hours Thursday, drinking pop and studying the perimeter. We saw one skateboarder jump onto a planter on foot, carrying his board, but we witnessed no indignities to the shiny new concrete.
We gathered no photographic evidence of misdeeds and abandoned our watch.
It was when we were making a left-hand turn back onto River Drive that we spotted a problem.
Myrtle Street runs alongside the Shell station on the west. It is not flush with River Drive, and, from the stop sign, your vehicle is at an angle.
To safely turn onto River Drive, you have to see what's coming from the west. But the planter there makes it difficult, indeed. From my Honda Accord, I could see only the tops of cars coming toward me.
And then it struck me: The plants aren't even in yet. And when we get a 6-inch-or-better snowfall, the visibility from that spot will be terrible. You'll have to pull halfway onto River Drive and peek around the planters to see what is about to hit you.
Mike Clarke, Davenport public works director, said he is certain all sections of River Drive are safe.
"It is a state highway, so the sight distances are specified," he said. "I can unequivocally say all the federal guidelines for distances are met."
But, I argued, it's not a distance issue. It's a height, angle and snowfall issue.
"We'll take a look at that," he said. "Now that I know about it, I'll go take a look."
Good to his word, Clarke called back a couple of hours later, sitting at the Myrtle Street stop sign in a pickup.
"Everything looks free and clear to me," he said. "I think there's plenty of sight distance."
I reminded him that a truck gives better clearance, that another foot of plants soon will go into the concrete boxes, and a foot or two of snow on top of that surely could be problematic.
"We're supposed to be able to think our way through these things," he persisted. "Right now, I'm not seeing a problem."
I promise not to say I told you so.
Contact Barb Ickes at (563) 383-2316 or bickes@qctimes.com.
